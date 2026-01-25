Faes was forced off after 30 minutes in Saturday's clash against Le Havre at the Stade Oceane after suffering an ankle sprain. The center-back will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue, which should rule him out at least until Saturday's game against Rennes. The Belgian arrived at the club during the current transfer window to help strengthen a backline that has been thin due to numerous injuries, therefore his injury is a blow for the club, with Jordan Teze likely playing out of position until he returns.