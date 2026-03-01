Wout Faes headshot

Wout Faes News: Excellent against Angers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Faes generated one tackle (one won), seven clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Angers.

Faes had mostly missed a great run of winter games in which Monaco conceded zero goals but helped the team maintain a clean sheet with his 90-minute effort Saturday. For the month of February, he logged 18 clearances, four interceptions and three blocks in as many appearances.

Wout Faes
Monaco
