Wout Faes News: Excellent against Angers
Faes generated one tackle (one won), seven clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Angers.
Faes had mostly missed a great run of winter games in which Monaco conceded zero goals but helped the team maintain a clean sheet with his 90-minute effort Saturday. For the month of February, he logged 18 clearances, four interceptions and three blocks in as many appearances.
