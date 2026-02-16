Wout Faes News: Two tackles on Friday
Faes generated one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 3-1 win versus Nantes.
Faes made eight clearances, more than any player in the match. It was the third occasion this season where the 27-year-old made eight or more clearances. Faes also made two blocks for the first time this season.
