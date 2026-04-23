Wouter Burger Injury: Late call for Saturday

Burger (undisclosed) is in question for Saturday's match against Hamburger, according to manager Christian Ilzer. "There are still question marks with Wouter."

Burger is still worried about some injuries after an early exit in the last match and is questionable for Saturday, needing to test himself before. This would be a rough loss for the club, as he is a starter, although his more defensive role has killed his goal contribution count as of late. If he is to miss out, Grischa Promel and Alexander Prass are possible replacements.