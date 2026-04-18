Wouter Burger Injury: Subbed off injured
Burger was forced off in the second half of Saturday's clash against Dortmund due to an apparent injury.
Burger was forced off in the 60th minute of Saturday's clash against Dortmund due to an apparent injury and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. If his absence is confirmed, Grischa Promel is expected to start in midfield in his place.
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