Wouter Burger headshot

Wouter Burger Injury: Subbed off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Burger was forced off in the second half of Saturday's clash against Dortmund due to an apparent injury.

Burger was forced off in the 60th minute of Saturday's clash against Dortmund due to an apparent injury and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. If his absence is confirmed, Grischa Promel is expected to start in midfield in his place.

Wouter Burger
1899 Hoffenheim
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