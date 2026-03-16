Wouter Burger News: Active in Saturday's draw

Burger generated three shots (two on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg.

Burger had a solid match Saturday, even though he didn't record a goal contribution. He put two shots on target for just the third time this season, and he also recorded six crosses for the fourth time this season although none were accurate. He put in good work on the defensive end too as he made three clearances and won two tackles in his full 90 minutes of action.