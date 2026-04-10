Wouter Burger News: Option after ban

Burger is available following the one-match suspension he served in the round 29 game versus Augsburg.

Burger was a consistent member of his team's lineup prior to the ban, tallying plenty of passes and playmaking stats in most games. Therefore, he'll immediately challenge Grischa Promel for a spot in midfield while also aiming to take set pieces away from Vladimir Coufal and Andrej Kramaric. Still, Burger hasn't been directly involved in a goal over his last eight league appearances.