Burger put in a full shift in holding midfield, breaking up play and initiating several Hoffenheim attacks through quick transitions. He maintained a high passing accuracy in the first 60 minutes and was instrumental in controlling the tempo after the first goal. The midfielder delivered the assist for the third goal of the day for Grischa Promel, securing his first assist of the season. His work allowed the attackers to flourish and his cover helped prevent St. Pauli from mounting a response as he contributed two tackles and two clearances in defensive phases.