Burger was active with two shots and three chances created before being sent off due to a foul during the midweek clash. The midfielder will consequently be suspended for the next game versus Union Berlin and could be back for a subsequent trip to Bayern Munich unless the disciplinary committee increases his ban. He had been a key playmaker while taking set pieces over the last few matches, so his absence could impact the team's performance in terms of play generation. Grischa Promel and perhaps Muhammed Damar could see extended action while Burger is ineligible.