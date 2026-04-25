Wouter Burger News: Starting in midfield

Burger (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Hamburger.

Burger passed the testing that had been set to determine his availability after an early exit in the last match left him questionable heading into the weekend, with the coaching staff clearing him to retain his starting role despite the lingering concerns. His ability to come through the fitness check in time is a welcome development for a coaching staff that had been bracing for a potentially rough loss in their starting lineup.