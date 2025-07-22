Wouter Burger News: Transfers to Hoffenheim
Burger has completed a transfer to Hoffenheim from Stoke City, according to his new club.
Burger is seeing a new landing spot this offseason, heading from the second tier of English football to the first tier of German football to join Hoffenheim. He held a major role in Stoke's 2024/25 campaign, starting in 37 of his 39 appearances while bagging one goal and an assist, serving in more of a defensive role. He will likely look to see a shot at a starting spot to begin life at the club, possibly filling Anton Stach's role after he departed for Leeds United.
