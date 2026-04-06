Wouter Burger News: Will miss one game

Burger will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.

Burger picked up his fifth yellow card in the Bundesliga and will serve a one-match suspension for Friday's clash against Augsburg. The defensive midfielder has been an undisputed starter in the middle of the pitch this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Grischa Promel expected to take a larger role in the midfield for that game.