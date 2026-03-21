Woyo Coulibaly headshot

Woyo Coulibaly Injury: Scratched for Juventus clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Coulibaly (illness) won't be an option for Sunday's game versus Juventus.

Coulibaly is absent following reports of an ongoing outbreak of whooping cough that affected a few players, some of whom have been infected, while others didn't make the trip because they are self-isolating, as per the protocol. He'll attempt to return in the April 4 game versus Cagliari. He's generally one of the top defensive deputies, and the starters are all available.

Woyo Coulibaly
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