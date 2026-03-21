Woyo Coulibaly Injury: Scratched for Juventus clash

Coulibaly (illness) won't be an option for Sunday's game versus Juventus.

Coulibaly is absent following reports of an ongoing outbreak of whooping cough that affected a few players, some of whom have been infected, while others didn't make the trip because they are self-isolating, as per the protocol. He'll attempt to return in the April 4 game versus Cagliari. He's generally one of the top defensive deputies, and the starters are all available.