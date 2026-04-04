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Woyo Coulibaly News: Makes bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Coulibaly (illness) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Cagliari.

Coulibaly missed international duty with Mali due to a lingering case of whooping cough but has been training regularly in recent days and recovered enough to earn a spot in the squad. Sebastian Walukiewicz is expected to retain his starting role at right-back, with Coulibaly likely to serve as his backup off the bench. He has registered two tackles, two interceptions and six clearances in his last five showings, though he is yet to keep a clean sheet during that stretch.

Woyo Coulibaly
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