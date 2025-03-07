Woyo Coulibaly News: Ready to go

Coulibaly is fit and back in training ahead of Sunday's trip to Chelsea, according to manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. "He had some little bits but as expected, he trained. He has today and tomorrow to train but, at the moment, he is available."

Coulibaly missed last time out against West Ham with a minor issue, but is now back in full training. The defender should be back on the bench for Sunday's clash. Coulibaly has consistently appeared off the bench and has one start since signing with Leicester.