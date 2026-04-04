Woyo Coulibaly News: Subs in against Cagliari

Coulibaly (illness) had five passes and committed one foul in 32 minutes in Saturday's 2-1 win over Cagliari.

Coulibaly played a decent chunk of the game after shaking off an illness, as Tarik Muharemovic was rested after international duty and Filippo Romagna couldn't play the whole match, with Sebastian Walukiewicz eventually moving to the center of the defense. Coulibaly will likely remain a backup and fill-in starter the rest of the way. He has recorded two crosses (zero accurate), two tackles (one won) and six long passes in his last six appearances, with no clean sheets.