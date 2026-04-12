Wyatt Meyer headshot

Wyatt Meyer Injury: Still not in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Meyer (ankle) has yet to participate in training yet for SKC, per Chad Smith of the KC Soccer Journal.

Meyer has yet to make an appearance in training following his ankle injury, which will likely delay his return by another week or two. In the meantime, Ian James has been getting the start at center back in his absence.

Wyatt Meyer
Sporting Kansas City
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