Wyatt Meyer Injury: Suffers knee injury
Meyer was subbed off due to a knee injury in the 52nd minute during the 4-1 loss to Colorado, reports Jimmy Mack of the KC Soccer Journal.
Meyer was forced to come off early in the second half with a suspected knee injury. He has been on a good run for Kansas City, starting the first five matches of the season, making 14 tackles with 28 clearances with 412 minutes of play.
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