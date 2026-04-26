Wyatt Meyer headshot

Wyatt Meyer News: Makes two tackles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Meyer generated two tackles (one won), one clearance and one interception in Saturday's 5-0 loss to Chicago Fire.

Meyer played the final 15 minutes Saturday in his return from injury. It was also his first start as a sub this season, making a start during the first five MLS appearances, recording 28 clearances with 14 tackles and making three blocks in that span.

Wyatt Meyer
Sporting Kansas City
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