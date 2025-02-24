Wyatt Meyer News: Signs pro deal with Nashville

Meyer has signed a pro contract with Nashville for the entire 2025 MLS season, though the deal also includes options for 2026, 2027 and 2028, the club announced Friday, Feb. 21.

Meyer will add depth to the side, and he already made his first start of the campaign in the season opener against New England this past Saturday, playing the full 90 minutes as a central midfielder. That said, he's not expected to play a significant role throughout the campaign.