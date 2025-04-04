Wyatt Omsberg Injury: Sidelined indefinitely

Omsberg was forced off the field during the match against New York Red Bulls due to an injury and will be out for the time being, coach Caleb Porter confirmed in the press conference. "It's too bad with Wyatt because he was doing really well in the game, it's unfortunate to lose him."

Omsberg will miss some time with an injury he picked up against the Bulls. It's unfortunate as he was performing well and could have provided quality depth in the backline for upcoming fixtures, bringing motivation and leadership according to his coach. Tanner Beason will assume a larger role in the backline for the upcoming games.