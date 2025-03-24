Xande Silva News: Earns first start of season

Silva registered one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus FC Cincinnati.

Silva was pushed into the starting XI for the first time this season Saturday, likely seeing the spot due to the multiple absences caused by the international break. His performance didn't exactly standout, only seeing one shot, a chance created, one cross and four tackles. He did start in 17 of his 27 appearances last season and will likely see a rotational role again.