Xande Silva News: Joins St. Louis CITY SC

Silva has joined St. Louis CITY SC from Atlanta United on a permanent move in exchange for a guaranteed $100,000 in 2025 GAM and up to $150,000 in 2026 GAM based on incentives, the club announced. "Xande is a player who brings versatility and speed to our attack and is very dangerous in 1v1 situations. He's competed at a high level in multiple countries, including in France, Portugal, England and in MLS, and we believe his skill set fits with the way we want to play. We're excited to have him here and look forward to what he'll bring to the group," said Lutz Pfannenstiel, CITY SC Sporting Director.

Silva joined St. Louis CITY SC from Atlanta United before the close of Major League Soccer's Primary Transfer Window. He made 40 MLS appearances for Atlanta, including 27 starts, and recorded four goals and seven assists. Silva scored in both legs of Atlanta's 2023 playoff series against Columbus Crew. Before coming to MLS, he played in Portugal, England, Greece, and France after developing at Belenenses, Sporting CP, and Vitoria Guimaraes.