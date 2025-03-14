Fantasy Soccer
Xaver Schlager headshot

Xaver Schlager Injury: Available for Dortmund

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Schlager (knee) has been back in full team training this week and is an option for Saturday's clash against Dortmund, the club announced.

Schlager has trained fully with the team this week and is now an option for Saturday's match. He has missed most of the season due to injuries but is expected to strengthen the midfield upon his return. The Austrian is a regular starter when fit and could reclaim that role as he builds match fitness.

Xaver Schlager
RB Leipzig
