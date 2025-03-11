Xaver Schlager Injury: Completes parts of training

Schlager (knee) has completed parts of team training and is likely questionable for Saturday's match against Dortmund, according to his club.

Schlager has received a positive update following his extended absence due to a knee injury, as the midfielder if back in training. However, he is only training with the team in parts and will hope to join them fully soon. He will likely be a late call for Saturday, possibly making the squad if he trains with the team.