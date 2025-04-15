Fantasy Soccer
Xaver Schlager Injury: Less some individual training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Schlager (thigh) has started to train individually, according to RB Live.

Schlager is seeing his first improvements since he suffered a thigh injury around a month ago, with the midfielder back on the training field working individually. This is good news, as he is on the right path. That said, he will hope to see the field again this season, possibly in the next few weeks.

