Xaver Schlager Injury: Less some individual training
Schlager (thigh) has started to train individually, according to RB Live.
Schlager is seeing his first improvements since he suffered a thigh injury around a month ago, with the midfielder back on the training field working individually. This is good news, as he is on the right path. That said, he will hope to see the field again this season, possibly in the next few weeks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now