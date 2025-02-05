Xaver Schlager Injury: Out for at least six more weeks
Schlager (knee) will be out of action for Leipzig for approximately six more weeks. The midfielder underwent a minor operation this week due to ongoing knee issues, the club announced.
Schlager injured his knee again during a winter break friendly and will be out for at least six more weeks. During his absence, Amadou Haidara, Kevin Kampl, and Nicolas Seiwald are expected to see increased playing time in midfield.
