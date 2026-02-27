Xaver Schlager Injury: Running again

Schalger (groin) is back in training, running again, according to his club.

Schlager is back in training this week but is still out for a few more games, with the midfielder only able to run. This will likely leave him questionable for the March 7 match against Augsburg, more than likely to be an option against Stuttgart on March 15 if he can train fully. This is still a rough loss after he was a regular starter for much of the season, with Tidiam Gomis or Ezechiel Banzuzi as potential replacements in the midfield.