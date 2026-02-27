Xaver Schlager headshot

Xaver Schlager Injury: Running again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Schalger (groin) is back in training, running again, according to his club.

Schlager is back in training this week but is still out for a few more games, with the midfielder only able to run. This will likely leave him questionable for the March 7 match against Augsburg, more than likely to be an option against Stuttgart on March 15 if he can train fully. This is still a rough loss after he was a regular starter for much of the season, with Tidiam Gomis or Ezechiel Banzuzi as potential replacements in the midfield.

Xaver Schlager
RB Leipzig
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Xaver Schlager See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Xaver Schlager See More
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 6, 2024
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
UEFA Euro 2020 Futures Bets
SOC
UEFA Euro 2020 Futures Bets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 3, 2021
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Wolfsburg at Bayer Leverkusen Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Wolfsburg at Bayer Leverkusen Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
May 25, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Borussia Dortmund at VfL Wolfsburg
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Borussia Dortmund at VfL Wolfsburg
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
May 22, 2020