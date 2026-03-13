Xaver Schlager headshot

Xaver Schlager Injury: Set for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Schlager (groin) is an option for Sunday's match against Stuttgart, according to his club.

Schalger is not injured anymore and will return to the field, with the midfielder set to play come Sunday. This is solid news for the club, as he is a regular starter and should assume that role back, recording 15 starts in 19 appearances to go along with three goal contributions.

Xaver Schlager
RB Leipzig
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