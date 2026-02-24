Xaver Schlager Injury: Set to miss few weeks
Schlager (adductor) is set to miss several weeks due to injury, the club announced.
Schlager was forced off in the 65th minute of Saturday's draw against Dortmund after suffering an adductor injury that will keep him sidelined for several weeks. It's a major setback for Leipzig, as he has been a locked-in starter in the engine room and one of the team's most reliable midfield anchors. His absence will trigger a shake-up in the starting XI, with Brajan Gruda in line for an expanded role and Nicolas Seiwald expected to slide back into the midfield.
