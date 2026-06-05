Xaver Schlager News: Back in top form

Schlager has been named in Austria's World Cup squad after a season disrupted by injuries at RB Leipzig, returning to full fitness in time for the tournament.

Schlager made 26 Bundesliga appearances across the campaign after missing large portions of the last two seasons through injury, contributing three goals and one assist in what was a disrupted but ultimately encouraging return to form. The midfielder brings an elite pressing game, technical quality and the leadership of a player who has been one of the most important players in Austrian football for several years, and his presence alongside Nicolas Seiwald gives coach Rangnick a double pivot of exceptional quality and familiarity. Schlager heads into the World Cup motivated to make the most of what is his first tournament appearance after injury heartbreak ruled him out of previous competitions.