Xaver Schlager News: Nets rare goal
Schlager scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing once inaccurately during Saturday's 2-1 win over St. Pauli.
Schlager opened the scoring just ahead of halftime sending Leipzig into the break up a goal. The goal was the first since December for the midfielder as he's combined for two shots, five chances created and seven tackles over his last three starts.
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