Xaver Schlager News: Option from bench
Schalger (groin) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Stuttgart.
Schlager was deemed fit ahead of Sunday and has made well with the statement, earning a spot on the bench to face Stuttgart. He has started in 15 of his 19 appearances this season, likely to return to a starting role after testing his legs in a few matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Xaver Schlager See More
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark HorsesJune 6, 2024
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4September 13, 2023
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Euro 2020 Futures BetsJune 3, 2021
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Wolfsburg at Bayer Leverkusen PreviewMay 25, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Borussia Dortmund at VfL WolfsburgMay 22, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Xaver Schlager See More