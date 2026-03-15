Xaver Schlager headshot

Xaver Schlager News: Option from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Schalger (groin) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Stuttgart.

Schlager was deemed fit ahead of Sunday and has made well with the statement, earning a spot on the bench to face Stuttgart. He has started in 15 of his 19 appearances this season, likely to return to a starting role after testing his legs in a few matches.

Xaver Schlager
RB Leipzig
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