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Xaver Schlager News: Sits out friendly as precaution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Schlager was an unused substitute during Austria's 5-1 friendly win over Ghana after experiencing a minor knee problem, with the decision made to rest him as a precaution. Austria head coach Ralf Rangnick said in press conference after the game. "With Xaver, it was similar, he also felt a little something in his knee, but after a few hours of treatment, he was better again. But also there, after the experience of two cruciate ligament tears. Why should we take a risk? We need him for the World Cup, and that's why it was also clear that we wouldn't take any risks there."

Schlager experienced some knee discomfort during the international camp ahead of the friendly against Ghana and, despite feeling better afterwards, was not risked due to his injury history. His availability for Tuesday's friendly against South Korea remains questionable, though he is expected to be back with RB Leipzig when league action resumes on April 4.

Xaver Schlager
RB Leipzig
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