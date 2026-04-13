Xaver Schlager News: Suspended one game
Schlager will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.
Schlager picked up his fifth yellow card in the Bundesliga and will serve a one-match suspension for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt. The midfielder has been an undisputed starter in the middle of the park for Leipzig recently, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Ezechiel Banzuzi as the likely option to start in his spot for that game.
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