Xaver Schlager News: Suspension over
Schlager is no longer suspended and is an option for play moving forward.
Schlager is back from a ban after a game out, likely his last suspension of the season unless he earns a red card. The midfielder has started in 18 of his 23 appearances this season and is a starter when fit, recording two goals and one assist this campaign.
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