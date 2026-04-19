Xaver Schlager headshot

Xaver Schlager News: Suspension over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Schlager is no longer suspended and is an option for play moving forward.

Schlager is back from a ban after a game out, likely his last suspension of the season unless he earns a red card. The midfielder has started in 18 of his 23 appearances this season and is a starter when fit, recording two goals and one assist this campaign.

Xaver Schlager
RB Leipzig
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