Xavi Simons Injury: ACL injury confirmed

Simons was confirmed with a ruptured ACL in his right knee after sustaining the injury during Saturday's Premier League fixture at Wolves, with surgery scheduled in the coming weeks, according to the club.

Simons ends what had been a decent debut season at Spurs with five goals and six assists across 39 appearances including domestic and European action, making this a devastating blow for both player and club. The Dutch international had already confirmed on Instagram that the injury would rule him out for the remainder of the season and the World Cup, and the official club statement confirms the worst with an ACL diagnosis that typically requires at least nine months of recovery. Lucas Bergvall and Mathys Tel are expected to absorb his role at club level, while the Netherlands will need to look elsewhere to fill his creative void this summer with Tijjani Reijnders and Cody Gakpo among those in line for expanded roles.