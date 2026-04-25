Xavi Simons Injury: Knee injury awaits further testing

Simons (knee) was forced off in the 62nd minute against Wolves after appearing to catch his foot in the turf during a collision with Hugo Bueno, with further tests required to determine the severity of the injury, but he appeared to be feeling better after the match, according to coach Roberto De Zerbi, per Jak Netting from VAVEL. "It is a knee problem. I spoke to him two minutes ago and he feels better than he did initially."

Simons went down holding his knee and was unable to continue, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain until the test results provide a clearer picture. No timeline has been established at this stage, with the full extent of the damage yet to be confirmed. Lucas Bergvall and Mathys Tel are expected to be among the options to see increased minutes should Simons be ruled out for an extended period.