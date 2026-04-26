Xavi Simons headshot

Xavi Simons Injury: Out until after World Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 4:15pm

Simons (knee) has sustained a serious injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the 2025/26 season and the upcoming World Cup, according to the player.

Simons is reportedly dealing with an ACL injury, in which case he'll need at least seven months to complete his recovery, forcing him to miss even part of the 2026/27 campaign. This issue is a tough blow for both Tottenham and the Dutch national team, with his place taken by either Lucas Bergvall or Mathys Tel at the club level, while Tijjani Reijnders and Cody Gakpo gain increased roles in the international competition. Simons finished with five goals and six assists across 39 appearances (26 starts) including domestic and European action for the Spurs this season.

Xavi Simons
Tottenham Hotspur
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