Xavi Simons Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Simons (knee) has started a lengthy recovery after receiving surgery to repair the ruptured ACL in his right knee, Tottenham announced Tuesday.

Simons is out for the remainder of the 2025/26 campaign and the subsequent World Cup, and is likely to miss a few months of the next season as well. He finished his first year as a Spurs player with five goals and six assists from 62 shots and 51 chances created over 39 appearances (26 starts) across league, FA Cup and European competitions. Lucas Bergvall and Mathys Tel are expected to gain playing time in his absence. Additionally, Cody Gakpo and Tijjani Reijnders will carry increased offensive responsibilities for the Dutch national team.