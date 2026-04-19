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Xavi Simons News: Goal and assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Simons scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Brighton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.

Simons was involved both of his side's goals Saturday as he assisted Pedro Porro's opener in the 39th minute, then scored himself in the 77th minute to take the late 2-1 lead. He took four shots and created two chances across his 90 minutes, one of his best performances since joining Spurs. It was a very promising performance from him, and Spurs will need more of that production in order to escape relegation.

Xavi Simons
Tottenham Hotspur
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