Xavi Simons News: Goal, assist in win

Simons scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and four chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over FC St. Pauli.

Simons was simply brilliant throughout Sunday's win, scoring and assisting in the comfortable win. The attacking midfielder has been crucial to everything going forward in Leipzig and remains a major part of the starting XI whenever fit. He should have some of the most upside in the Bundesliga throughout the back half of the season.