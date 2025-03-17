Fantasy Soccer
Xavi Simons headshot

Xavi Simons News: Goal, assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Simons scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and three chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Simons was at his brilliant best to take all three points against Dortmund. He contributed to both goals and caused issues for the backline throughout the match. The attacking midfielder has been one of the best in Germany this season. He continues to produce major numbers even against top opponents.

Xavi Simons
RB Leipzig
