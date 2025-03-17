Xavi Simons News: Goal, assist in win
Simons scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and three chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund.
Simons was at his brilliant best to take all three points against Dortmund. He contributed to both goals and caused issues for the backline throughout the match. The attacking midfielder has been one of the best in Germany this season. He continues to produce major numbers even against top opponents.
