Xavi Simons News: Nets brace, sees fifth yellow

Simons scored in the 26th and 49th minutes scoring Leipzgi's final two goals while leading the team with four chances created. The goals were the first since March 15th for the midfielder as he's combined for six shots, five chances created and eight crosses over his last three starts. Simons will miss next week's match against Kiel through suspension.