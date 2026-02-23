Xavi Simons News: Quiet in Sunday's loss
Simons had one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 4-1 defeat versus Arsenal.
Simons was kept at bay in Sunday's North London Derby, logging one shot and one chance created across his 90 minutes of action. The whole attack was shut down by Arsenal's impressive defense, but it was still a disappointing day individually for Simons. He'll look to bounce back Sunday at Fulham.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Xavi Simons See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2710 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2710 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 1013 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2614 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2614 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Xavi Simons See More