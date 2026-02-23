Xavi Simons headshot

Xavi Simons News: Quiet in Sunday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Simons had one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 4-1 defeat versus Arsenal.

Simons was kept at bay in Sunday's North London Derby, logging one shot and one chance created across his 90 minutes of action. The whole attack was shut down by Arsenal's impressive defense, but it was still a disappointing day individually for Simons. He'll look to bounce back Sunday at Fulham.

Xavi Simons
Tottenham Hotspur
