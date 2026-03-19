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Xavi Simons News: Scores brace Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Simons scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-2 victory against Atlético Madrid.

Simons scored an excellent outside-the-box strike in the 52nd minute Wednesday, a goal that cut the aggregate deficit to two goals and gave Spurs some hope. After Atletico scored in the 75th minute and wrapped up the tie, Simons scored a consolation penalty in the 90th minute to give himself his first brace in a Spurs shirt. He had a very productive match outside the two goals too as he created a season-high five chances in one of Spurs' best attacking performances of the entire season. His UCL campaign has come to an end with him making 10 appearances (six starts) and scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Xavi Simons
Tottenham Hotspur
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