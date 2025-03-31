Xavi Simons News: Takes three shots in loss

Simons had three shots (two on target), created one chance, sent in four crosses (three accurate) and drew two fouls during Saturday's 1-0 loss against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Simons couldn't help his side to get in the scoring column this time but was still active on the attacking end, getting involved in some dangerous actions. The ankle injury sustained during the first half of the season maybe slowed Simons down a little bit from a performance standpoint but his numbers (seven goals, five assists over 19 league appearances) are still very decent.