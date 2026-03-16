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Xavi Simons News: Three shots Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Simons registered three shots (one on goal) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

Simons took three shots and a single corner during Sunday's clash, and only put one of his shots on goal. It wasn't a poor showing, but he didn't have much room to work against a stout Liverpool side. It's been a very difficult season for Simons and co. as they fight a shock relegation scrap. Points in the coming weeks could be tremendously important for Spurs as they look to avoid a shock drop.

Xavi Simons
Tottenham Hotspur
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