Xavier Valdez Injury: Dealing with illness
Valdez is questionable for the second week of the 2026 season due to illness, according to the MLS player status report.
Valdez is at risk of missing the next game, but such event wouldn't alter the team's lineup considering he's the third option behind Brian Schwake and Joe Willis. In any case, Valdez's presence in upcoming contests will be in doubt until he recovers from the ailment.
