Yacine Adli Injury: Fit for Napoli match

Adli (ankle) has been selected for Sunday's game versus Napoli.

Adli has recovered after missing a month due to an ankle sprain. He could get minutes right away since Rolando Mandragora is disqualified, and the coach switched to a more numerous midfield as of late. He has scored once and added five shots (two on target), 18 crosses (two accurate), nine corners and 10 tackles (six won) in his last five showings (all starts).